Brisbane space startup to provide hypersonic vehicles for US Defense

By on
Brisbane space startup to provide hypersonic vehicles for US Defense
Hypersonix DART-AE

Space start-up Hypersonix Launch Systems has been selected by the United States’ Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) to provide hypersonic vehicles for testing.

The Brisbane company will provide the DIU with its DART AE (Additive Engineering) vehicle, which is powered by a hydrogen-fuelled SPARTAN scramjet engine.

This is capable of flying non-ballistic flight patterns at speeds of Mach 5 to Mach 7 and up to 1000 kms in range with 400 seconds flight time.

Hypersonix was selected by the DIU and its US Air Force and Under Secretary of Defense for Research & Engineering (USD R&E) partner to deliver the vehicle for the Hypersonic and High-Cadence Airborne Testing Capabilities (HyCAT1) program.

It was selected from 68 respondents, including several major international aerospace companies, to the a request for proposals posted in September 2022 seeking vehicles usable for high cadence long-endurance testing.

The DIU was looking for hypersonic platforms and components; sensors for detecting and tracking; and systems for communications, navigation, guidance and control.

It requested a vehicle capable of operating in a ‘representative environment’ that can maintain speeds above Mach 5 with a manoeuvrable and non-ballistic flight profile and at least a three-minute flight duration with near-constant flight conditions. 

The three-metre long DART AE uses 3D printing and has a modular payload bay of up to 9.1 kg, with plans to fly it in early 2024.

“Our vehicles are capable of non-ballistic flight patterns to at least Mach 7, which exceeds the HyCAT1 specification," Hypersonix Launch Systems managing director David Waterhouse said.

“Our longer-term focus is to capture a slice of the emerging multi-billion-dollar commercial market for deployment of small satellites, but clearly Australia’s strategic defence allies see immediate potential in our technology.”

“This is our first major contract and a key step in our commercialisation process – we couldn’t be happier," Waterhouse said.

"This puts Australia one step closer to being a major player in the international space race,” he added," he added.

Founded in 2019, the company uses supersonic combustion ramjet jet engines that at high speeds compress incoming airfuel mixtures to allow craft to operate at extremely high speeds.

With the SPARTAN hydrogen-air engine, Hypersonix hopes to reach speads of up to Mach 12, or 14,300 kilometres per hour.

Hypersonix is a spin-off from the University of Queensland's Hypersonics research centre, set up to commercialise the ultra high speed flight technology.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
dart ae defense innovation unit hardware hypersonic vehicles hypersonix hypersonix launch systems software us defense

Partner Content

Dialpad AI mines call centres for unprecedented insights
Dialpad AI mines call centres for unprecedented insights
Boosting educational equity through flexible architecture
Boosting educational equity through flexible architecture
In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference
In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference
How to 'sell' disaster recovery to CEOs
How to 'sell' disaster recovery to CEOs
Digital solutions fuel productivity, creativity in 'new age' of work
Digital solutions fuel productivity, creativity in 'new age' of work

Sponsored Whitepapers

ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response

Most Read Articles

Microsoft launches AI-powered Copilot to help SMBs

Microsoft launches AI-powered Copilot to help SMBs
Lygon signs three-year security deal with CyberCX

Lygon signs three-year security deal with CyberCX
HP honours ANZ channel winners in Global Amplify Impact Awards

HP honours ANZ channel winners in Global Amplify Impact Awards
Orca Tech asks IT channel to support regional Australia

Orca Tech asks IT channel to support regional Australia

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?