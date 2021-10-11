Brisbane telco VostroNet tapped by Sunshine Coast Council to upgrade public wi-fi

Brisbane-based telco and network infrastructure provider VostroNet has been tapped by the Sunshine Coast to hook the region up with improved public wi-fi, gaining the contract win after a formal process.

VostroNet was selected over the incumbent provider to update the legacy network for various public venues such as parks, beaches, stadiums, the regional airport and libraries, as well as the Maroochydore city centre.

VostroNet CEO Jonathon Runge told CRN that this was a "marquee project" as they were deploying to 40 sites across the region.

The infrastructure will consist of a combination of Aruba Networks access points (AP-565 and AP-515) together with Airspan Networks equipment, along with VostroNet’s own Q2 Software platform.

The Q2 platform provides network insight and analytics and interfaces with systems the Council uses.

It will provide key information and features for the Council, including location zoning, advanced demographics on footfall, repeat and complementary visits and dynamic landing pages, the company said in a statement.

This will allow for improved community and visitor engagement and improve the security of the network.

Founded in 2014, VostroNet provides end-to-end networking, deploying its own fibre and network infrastructure backed by a software-defined network. It currently serves more than 25,000 connections across APAC.

The rollout will help the region to benefit from an upcoming submarine cable that is to be delivered by RTI Connectivity (RTI-C).

The 550km fibre optic cable will connect the Sunshine Coast to the 7000km Japan-Guam-Australia South (JGA-S) submarine cable.

VostroNet also deployed a large wireless network for the Queensland University of Technology, which included ~1500+ access points for 40,000+ users, across their Gardens Point and Kelvin Grove campuses.

Runge said he welcomed the opportunity and believed the company was "playing its part in enriching the region" by providing high-speed connectivity.

“We have a strong commitment to investing in infrastructure in the region to facilitate the digital economy,” he added.

Runge was previously the managing director of Runge ICT, an IT consultancy that was founded in 2004 and eventually acquired in 2017 by CDE Systems.

