Brisbane telco wholesaler Telrex named Jabra's top ANZ, APAC partner

Audio, video and collaboration vendor Jabra has named Brisbane-headquartered telecommunications wholesaler Telrex as its 2021 partner of the year for both Australia and New Zealand and the wider Asia-Pacific region.

Telrex, short for Telephone Wreckers, specialises in the deployment of telephone systems, covering headsets and data cabinets to cables and sockets.

The company was honoured for its “outstanding” efforts over the past year, deploying a full-service management suite to customers including Monash University and Suncorp.

“2020 was a year that took everyone by surprise. Telrex was able to pivot and adapt to help customers solve the teething issues of implementing a hybrid workplace model in a short amount of time. They have also demonstrated commitment to the channel with the people they hire and the way their programs are structured,” Jabra ANZ managing director David Piggott said.

“The Telrex team listens closely to customers, and their dedication to continued innovation to keep clients and partners engaged is inspiring. It is no surprise that they are being recognised for their strength within the channel.”

Speaking on the award, Telrex managing director Mark Prieditis said, “We are honoured to receive these awards from Jabra. To be named APAC and ANZ reseller of the year is truly a surprise, and a real honour.”

“At Telrex, we are more than a box shipper. We pride ourselves in providing on prem support, and our in-house support team and IT managed services are second to none. We respond in real time (within minutes to hours, and not weeks), and we also carry real stock on our shelves to provide solutions when required to all our partners, helping with our growing success.”

Also taking home honours is Ingram Micro New Zealand as its 2021 APAC Distributor of the Year, for its customer wins that include the NZ Government’s Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

