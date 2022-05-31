Brisbane telco X4000 Communications secures 5G spectrum for regional Queensland

By on
Brisbane telco X4000 Communications secures 5G spectrum for regional Queensland

Brisbane-based telco X4000 Communications has secured 5G spectrum covering regional, rural and remote areas across Queensland.

The company secured two mmWave area-wide licences, covering some 75 percent of regional Queensland.

X4000 will look to target enterprise customers and industry 4.0 vertical markets for smart industries and public safety agencies. The company has also engaged with vendors Athonet, Cisco, Mavenir, Nokia, Ericsson and Cradlepoint for the network.

“Our strategy will be to acquire more spectrum in the near future to expand our footprint,” X4000 chief executive Paul Spicer said.

“mmWave spectrum is one component, we provide all the components to deliver end-to-end solutions such as private 5G networks, 5G DAS in-building and tactical products for mission-critical communications. We have a range of 5G products and services to offer the market.

“We are "5G-ready-to-go-to-market" so we expect to start deploying equipment over the next six to twelve months.”

Spicer added that the company’s value proposition to the market is its vendor agnostic and carrier-neutral nature, and that its network also meets regulatory compliance, standards and guidelines.

“We have established a 5G partner ecosystem, 5G design patterns, 5G online training with our exclusive partner 5GWorldPro, and we have 5G specialists to provide independent advice.”

In an announcement, X4000 said the company supports the government’s economic strategy to enable digital innovation with leading-edge 5G technology across all vertical industries, and its 5G ecosystem would help provide benefits and value to organisations enabling 5G technology across Australia.

“Today’s milestone is stage one of our long-term strategy with further growth and investment in the near future,” the announcement read.

Founded in 2019, X4000 calls itself a digital service provider for 5G application, network and cyber security services.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
paul spicer telco x4000 communications

Partner Content

IoT Explained: What is the Internet of Things in Australia (June 2022)
IoT Explained: What is the Internet of Things in Australia (June 2022)
Don't miss Australia&#8217;s premiere IoT Conference on 9th June
Don't miss Australia’s premiere IoT Conference on 9th June
Top 5 Benefits of Managed IT Services
Top 5 Benefits of Managed IT Services
Tradewinds has turned unified communications into an easier upsell
Tradewinds has turned unified communications into an easier upsell
Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?
Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?

Sponsored Whitepapers

Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22

Most Read Articles

Innovating for the data era with Dell EMC's PowerStore 500

Innovating for the data era with Dell EMC's PowerStore 500
Orro Group acquires Brisbane's Riot Solutions

Orro Group acquires Brisbane's Riot Solutions
Director of collapsed Brisbane MSP banned from running businesses

Director of collapsed Brisbane MSP banned from running businesses
The biggest Microsoft Teams, M365 announcements at Build 2022

The biggest Microsoft Teams, M365 announcements at Build 2022

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?