Brisbane telco X4000 Communications secures 5G spectrum for regional Queensland

Brisbane-based telco X4000 Communications has secured 5G spectrum covering regional, rural and remote areas across Queensland.

The company secured two mmWave area-wide licences, covering some 75 percent of regional Queensland.

X4000 will look to target enterprise customers and industry 4.0 vertical markets for smart industries and public safety agencies. The company has also engaged with vendors Athonet, Cisco, Mavenir, Nokia, Ericsson and Cradlepoint for the network.

“Our strategy will be to acquire more spectrum in the near future to expand our footprint,” X4000 chief executive Paul Spicer said.

“mmWave spectrum is one component, we provide all the components to deliver end-to-end solutions such as private 5G networks, 5G DAS in-building and tactical products for mission-critical communications. We have a range of 5G products and services to offer the market.

“We are "5G-ready-to-go-to-market" so we expect to start deploying equipment over the next six to twelve months.”

Spicer added that the company’s value proposition to the market is its vendor agnostic and carrier-neutral nature, and that its network also meets regulatory compliance, standards and guidelines.

“We have established a 5G partner ecosystem, 5G design patterns, 5G online training with our exclusive partner 5GWorldPro, and we have 5G specialists to provide independent advice.”

In an announcement, X4000 said the company supports the government’s economic strategy to enable digital innovation with leading-edge 5G technology across all vertical industries, and its 5G ecosystem would help provide benefits and value to organisations enabling 5G technology across Australia.

“Today’s milestone is stage one of our long-term strategy with further growth and investment in the near future,” the announcement read.

Founded in 2019, X4000 calls itself a digital service provider for 5G application, network and cyber security services.