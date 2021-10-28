Brisbane's ACT Logistics scores $25 million eHealth Queensland IT services contract

Brisbane-based IT product lifecycle services specialist ACT Logistics has secured a multi-year contract with eHealth Queensland for IT services.

The seven-year contract, which ACT estimates would be worth some $25 million, is for the provision and support of product lifecycle management services, working with IT hardware supplier Dell Australia. ACT said the two companies were chosen from a field of eight candidates.

ACT is tasked to provide onsite hardware installation, hardware decommissioning, image creation and management and customised hardware support services.

eHealth Queensland, operating under the state's Department of Health, supports the IT needs of Queensland's health services and its 16 hospitals.

“Although ACT Logistics is not a hardware supplier, we have come to be known as the leaders in ICT hardware asset and logistics management by challenging and disrupting the traditional way the market has approached this space,” ACT Logistics managing director Alex Farenden said.

“We are agile in our approach and allow flexibility and choice that customers have not had previously. Our unique approach helps customers explore ways to continually improve and prioritise individual strategies whilst addressing budget restraints and the importance of the customer journey.”

Speaking on ACT’s selection, eHealth Queensland deputy director-general Damian Green said ACT had a strong response to the criteria.

“We are looking forward to working with them more collaboratively as a partner in supporting and improving eHealth Queensland operations,” Green said.

“They have worked previously with eHealth and the beginning of this new contract period will allow us to build on previous work and continue to mature business processes and efficiencies to achieve greater levels of environmental and economic sustainability.”

Farenden added that expanding the agency’s contract from eWaste and ICT disposal services to a broader scope was “exciting”, considering the 30,000 assets being refreshed within ACT each year.

“Our refresh strategy improves the circular economy, reduces costs, enhances operational efficiencies, and provides guaranteed outcomes that will continue to evolve over the coming years,” he said.

“eHealth is setting a benchmark for Government and Corporates alike in developing a stronger and more efficient evergreen process that should be applauded.”