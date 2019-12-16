Brisbane's Baidam Solutions joins CrowdStrike's Elevate partner program

Brisbane-based Baidam Solutions has joined security vendor CrowdStrike’s Elevate partner program.

Baidam will resell Crowdstrike’s flagship Falcon platform, a cloud-based endpoint protection platform with integrated threat intelligence and endpoint detection and response (EDR).

Through the Elevate partner program, Baidam will also get access to “a comprehensive collection” of APIs, applications and tools to be able to deliver bespoke solutions.

CrowdStrike said Baidam is also its first Australian Indigenous channel partner and has a unique go-to-market strategy.

“We’re delighted to be working with CrowdStrike to bring the very best cybersecurity solutions to our customers,” said Phillip Jenkinson, Baidam Solutions chief executive. “We are committed to helping to Bridge the Gap of Indigenous diversity and inclusion in the ICT sector. We believe that education, creating role models and pathways of employment for Indigenous ICT students is key to diversifying the IT security industry.”

“Our partnership with CrowdStrike demonstrates how a reseller and a vendor can work together to deliver excellent results, while also creating role models for Indigenous students to follow,” he added.

CrowdStrike APAC regional vice president, channel and alliances Geoff Swaine said the company is pleased to add Baidam to its roster of channel partners.

“Baidam’s record of not only delivering industry-leading network security and application security expertise, but of giving back to regional and remote communities through educational scholarships and funding for cybersecurity certification training makes them a perfect partner for both our products and our values,” Swaine said.