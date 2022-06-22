Brisbane's Bridj to provide fleet operations and asset management tech for Commonwealth Games

By on
Brisbane's Bridj to provide fleet operations and asset management tech for Commonwealth Games
Bridj Driver App
Bridj

Brisbane-based Bridj has scored a contract to be the fleet operations and asset management technology provider for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The  transport software specialist said in a statement today that the Commonwealth Games Federation also has the option of extending the partnership into future games until at least 2030, including the 2026 Victoria Commonwealth Games.

Bridj chief executive and founder John Langford-Ely said the company would be responsible for a platform that the Game’s operations team would use to plan and manage fleet services during game time, which begins on 28 July.

“Our aim is to simplify the complex task of delivering transport for the event organisers, operational personnel and volunteers, helping to bring faster, more environmentally friendly and convenient transport services.”

Bridj’s management platform will provide the operations team and its 500 vehicles with route optimisation, scheduling and vehicle tracking while they transport athletes, accredited officials, sponsors and operations staff between accommodation, training and competition venues.

Bridj will also provide a Driver App and Passenger Application as part of the partnership.

The Bridj Driver App will provide drivers with turn-by-turn navigation to passenger pick-ups and drop-offs, which will also adapt to temporary passenger loading zones and road closures during the games.

The ‘Bridj Passenger Application’ will allow more than 2,000 users to find rides at designated load zones, and pre-book travel to and from venues.

Commonwealth Games Federation head of games systems for Birmingham 2022 Pennie Brinsden said it was the first time a transport booking app would be used during the Commonwealth Games.

“The Operator Portal, provided by Bridj during Games time, encompasses the flexibility, scalability and enhanced user experience needed in the modern world of customer services.”
“This partnership will be another contributing factor towards a fantastic Games experience, for everyone in Birmingham and venues across the West Midlands.”

Commonwealth Games Federation chief operating officer Darren Hall said, “Our partnership with Bridj provides a collaborative and sustainable approach to ensuring participants at all future Games can travel as stress-free and efficiently as possible.”

Langford-Ely said that as part of the partnership Bridj would support the Commonwealth Games Federation in collecting and analysing data from the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022, which could then be used for both future games and to support Birmingham’s broader events industry, shared transport initiatives and local authorities.

“This partnership is about more than just the West Midlands. It's about building a broad legacy of more sustainable and efficient passenger transport that can be replicated globally. We want to help the world to move better.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
birmingham 2022 commonwealth games commonwealth games 2022 commonwealth games birmingham 2022 darren hall john langfordely pennie brinsden services software transportit

Partner Content

Tradewinds has turned unified communications into an easier upsell
Tradewinds has turned unified communications into an easier upsell
Why rock-solid MSPs services require unified infrastructure monitoring
Why rock-solid MSPs services require unified infrastructure monitoring
How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?
Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy&#8217;s roadshows fire up the Australian channel
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy’s roadshows fire up the Australian channel

Sponsored Whitepapers

Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22

Most Read Articles

What customers have said about their MSPs

What customers have said about their MSPs
Optus Enterprise returns to Australian hands

Optus Enterprise returns to Australian hands
State of the MSP

State of the MSP
Why rock-solid MSPs services require unified infrastructure monitoring

Why rock-solid MSPs services require unified infrastructure monitoring

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?