Brisbane's Commerce Vision acquires New Zealand's Opmetrix

Brisbane-based eCommerce company Commerce Vision has acquired New Zealand-based customer relationship management (CRM) Opmetrix for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition was facilitated by Sydney-based private equity fund Potentia Capital and will see Commerce Vision roll Opmetrix’s CRM platform into its software portfolio.

The company’s CEO Gary Katzeff said the move would enable customers of both businesses to trade more effectively, and more efficiently across multiple digital channels.

“This announcement takes us a step closer to our vision of becoming the market leader for B2B digital commerce solutions in our region,” Katzeff said.

“Commerce Vision’s existing capabilities, combined with those offered by Opmetrix, provide customers with exceptional solutions across eCommerce, automated sales order processing and mobile field sales.

“Our businesses have similar roots having both been founded more than 20 years ago. We share exceptional reputations for customer satisfaction, and each brings significant expertise in the integration of digital commerce platforms with Enterprise Resource Planning systems – a critical requirement for B2B online trade.”

He added that his team was excited about the partnership and the opportunities that would be created for both businesses.

“We can offer much more as one team, and that is why today’s announcement is such an important step,” he said.

Opmetrix CEO David Barley said the partnership was the next logical step for the business after 20 years of working across the Australian, New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets.

“Our businesses are both market leaders in their respective fields, so it makes sense to combine and add value and capabilities for our customers in Australasia and southeast Asia,” he said.

“We’re seeing growing demand from existing and new clients for our solutions and these customers are also seeking eCommerce solutions, so the synergy is ideal.

“Our customers know they can come to us for cloud-based sales solutions, anywhere, anytime, and now they have a whole new suite of services they can access to improve their businesses.”

Potentia boss and Commerce Vision chairman Tim Reed said, “Potentia is excited to be able to back Commerce Vision to make our first major investment into a New Zealand business. We have been very impressed with the Opmetrix business and team, and hope to be able to make many more investments in New Zealand in the years to come.”