Brisbane's Essential Tech names Daniel Gall as service delivery manager

Brisbane-based IT consultancy Essential Tech has appointed Daniel Gall as its first service delivery manager, a role focusing on the company’s client relationships.

Gall was promoted from a service desk role, which he has held since October 2021.

Essential Tech said the newly created service delivery manager role will focus on ensuring customers are onboarded smoothly with the company. Gall will also join the management team.

A company spokesperson told CRN, “Essential Tech was growing and bringing on so many new clients, [and] we saw the gap of getting a client onboarded smoothly was important to our future success with the client.”

“In the short time Daniel was with Essential Tech, we saw how he handled the clients and how positively they interacted with him, [and] we knew he would be the perfect fit.”

Before joining Essential Tech, Gall has worked at a number of IT service providers across Brisbane, including Talk Business Technology from 2020 to 2022 and 2016 to 2020, Deployus in 2020, InfoTech Solutions from 2015 to 2016, Network Technologies from 2014 to 2015 and Computer One from 2012 to 2014.

Speaking on his new role, Gall said, “I am super excited to have joined an experienced and dedicated team, who are focused on the customer and technology experience they provide.”

In a statement, Essential Tech managing director Michael Coward said, “We are excited to welcome Daniel to the team. We believe this will provide a more rounded customer and technology focused experience for our customers and will allow us to service more clients.”

The Essential Tech spokesperson said Gall's hiring aligns with the company's recent acquisition of fellow Brisbane-based MSP Swytch in August 2021.

Founded in 2011 by Ben Browne, Swytch aimed to meet the demand for managed IT services at the time. Essential Tech said at the time the acquisition would expand its presence across Australia and strengthen its delivery of services to the market.