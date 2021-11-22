Brisbane’s Exceed ICT acquires 29-year Telstra partner MG Corporate

Brisbane-based managed services provider Exceed ICT has acquired Gold Coast Telstra partner MG Corporate for an undisclosed sum.

MG Corporate is one of Telstra’s longest standing business and enterprise partners at 29 years, the company said in a statement, adding that the acquisition is part of Exceed ICT’s strategy to become the largest Telstra partner in Australia by 2025.

Exceed chose to acquire MG Corporate, the business-focused arm of Mobiles Galore parent Fernmere Pty Ltd, to bolster its communications business.

“After 29 years of heritage as a Telstra partner, this move serves to increase the exposure of Telstra and put the right tools into the hands of the right people. Exceed ICT has the same single-line commitment to customer service as MG Corporate, so it is a perfect fit,” MG Corporate founder and director Stephen Quaill said in the statement.

“Finding the right buyer was important to us; to know they would have the right capability and attitude to support our customers now and well into the future, which is why we were so pleased to meet the directors of Exceed ICT. From the outset, their passion and commitment to their customers was clear. The fact that they hold extensive, long-term history in the Telstra channel spanning two decades with proven track records, made the decision to sell to them easy.”

Founded in 2019 by Ashley Heron, Exceed ICT provides solutions for data networks, mobility and IoT. It offers a portal for procurement, provisioning, asset management and expense analytics dubbed Aspect.

“Customers appreciate collaboration, transparency and visibility which is why, at Exceed ICT, we have a big focus on communications and ensuring that our partners and customers have on-demand access to the right information at the right time. We see this acquisition as providing the best of both worlds for customers. They get the best and most reliable carrier in Australia coupled with a dedicated specialist partner to streamline the delivery and support of business-critical services,” Exceed ICT founder and director Ashley Heron said.