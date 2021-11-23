Brisbane’s Insite Communications appoints new head of digital

Brisbane managed services provider Insite Communications has appointed Doug Vickery as its new head of digital as part of the company’s ongoing growth strategy.

Vickery will be tasked with building out the company’s digital strategy to improve the ways that it interacts with clients.

He moved into the new role from digital media reseller Engagis where he was a senior business development manager for just shy of two and a half years. Prior, he worked as a mobility specialist for Telstra and as a solutions architect at Dimension Data.

"We're thrilled to have Doug on board. This is a key role in our business expansion as we build the foundation for significant growth. I have known Doug for several years now and we have worked on many successful engagements together," recently appointed Insite Communication chief executive Charles Paramananthan said in a post on the company’s LinkedIn page.

Managing director Pete Schmidt added, "Doug’s passion for technology and track record in delivering business outcomes is a perfect fit for Insite. I commend Charles, in finding such talent for our business.”

In a separate post on his personal LinkedIn page, Vickery said of his appointment, “I am very excited to announce that I have joined the team at Insite Communications as Head of Digital. Initially, I’ll be working to shape the Digital Strategy for the business and to optimise existing functions and processes to create a better experience for both customer and the Insite team.

“Thanks to Charles [Paramananthan] and Pete [Schmidt] for this opportunity to be part of the growth journey. I can already see how we will compliment [sic] each other’s strengths to achieve some amazing results together!”

Insite is also a Telstra Platinum Partner for mobility and a Mitel Gold Partner. Other vendor partners include Cisco Meraki, Apple, Cradlepoint, Microsoft, Dell and more. Customers range from the aged care, banking and finance, education, mining and retail sectors.