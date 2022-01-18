Brisbane's Insite Communications hires Telstra's Chantal Watson as head of customer experience

Brisbane-based managed services provider Insite Communications has bolstered its leadership team with Telstra veteran Chantal Watson joining as head of customer experience.

With her role, Watson will initially help streamline and enhance Insite’s existing project and delivery functions.

Watson revealed the change on LinkedIn, saying her decision to join the MSP was one of her big goals for 2022. Insite Communications followed up with its own announcement.

“After a second tour, this time spanning a little over 5 years, I again farewell Telstra. I feel fortunate to have worked twice for a company that has provided me with many opportunities to expand my career and develop strong relationships with some exceptional humans I have had the privilege to work with and learn from,” Watson’s post read.

“Whilst 2021 was a challenging period for me, the saying goes, ‘Difficult roads often lead to beautiful destinations’. I have set some big 2022 goals for myself both professionally and personally and today I announce that I start my 2022 journey at Insite Communications as head of customer experience.

“I am looking forward to taking the experience I have gained over the last 18 years delivering ICT solutions across the E2E customer lifecycle, into my new role, to provide an exceptional service and delivery experience to delight our customers.”

Watson most recently was Telstra Purple’s program lead for its Next Generation Growth Program, and service program lead for the Queensland Government before that. Before moving to Purple last year, she was group performance lead at Telstra from 2019 to 2021, and customer success specialist from 2016 to 2019.

Watson also worked at Vita Enterprise Solutions from 2014 to 2016 and Airservices Australia from 2011 to 2014, holding project management roles. Before then, she had worked at Telstra until 2011 in project management, sales and operations roles.

Insite chief executive Charles Paramananthan said, “How awesome it is to have Chantal at Insite! This is another important building block to provide even greater focus on Customer Experience. Customers are the heart of our business and delighting them is a key factor in our significant growth phase.”

Insite managing director Pete Schmidt said, “Chantal brings a successful track record that will elevate this space for us. I am delighted to have found such wonderful talent.”