Brisbane's Insite Technology hires Telstra veteran Charles Paramananthan as CEO

Brisbane managed services provider Insite Communications has appointed Charles Paramananthan as its new chief executive.

The announcement was made through LinkedIn, saying Paramananthan will lead the company through its next phase of growth.

“With the right strategy and team on board, we anticipate significant expansion in the next 12-18 months. Charles’ breadth of experience, his deep industry connections, and passion for technology makes him a great fit for Insite,” Insite managing director Peter Schmidt said.

Schmidt added that Paramananthan's hiring concluded a search that had lasted several months, but said the timing was right for Insite. With the hire, Schmidt also revealed he will be away from the company's day-to-day operations for an undisclosed amount of time.

Paramananthan also announced his new role in a separate LinkedIn post, with the new role marking the end of a brief sabbatical after more than 20 years at Telstra.

“I am extremely excited as I start my next challenge! I have joined Insite Communications as CEO,” his post read.

“What drew me to Insite Communications was our alignment of values, culture and passion for technology. Insite Communications is also a Telstra partner and I hope my fresh set of eyes will help the already strong relationship thrive even more.”

Paramananthan worked at Telstra since 2001 in various technical and sales roles, working up to become head of client technology from July 2019 until his departure in April 2021. He also worked at Campbell Arnott’s before joining Telstra.

Founded in 2010, Insite Communications specialises in mobility and network telecommunication solutions, with services like unified communications, managed mobility and network and security services.

Insite is also a Telstra Platinum Partner for mobility and a Mitel Gold Partner. Other vendor partners include Cisco Meraki, Apple, Cradlepoint, Microsoft, Dell and more. Customers range from the aged care, banking and finance, education, mining and retail sectors.