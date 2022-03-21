Brisbane's Itoc scores managed services deal with retailer AussieBum

Brisbane's Itoc scores managed services deal with retailer AussieBum

Brisbane-based Amazon Web Services partner Itoc has secured a managed services deal with online clothing retailer AussieBum.

Known for its line of men’s swimwear and underwear, Sydney-headquartered AussieBum touts itself as a lifestyle clothing brand marketed globally, manufacturing some 1 million pieces of clothing per year.

The company sought to improve its eCommerce platform, adapt to COVID-19 related changes in dynamics, and improve AussieBum’s overall technology and workforce capabilities.

AussieBum eventually landed on Itoc and its managed services offering, providing some transformation and operational support, as well as implementing solutions for larger projects.

“We are a multimillion-dollar successful company - but do you think we could manage the very basic things? No! You guys can do it with your eyes closed,” AussieBum founder Sean Ashby said of Itoc.

“There have been a number of challenging times where we’ve had to bring ourselves up to speed, and it’s important that the companies you partner with speak the same language. Itoc have shown great value in the depth in solutions they provide and the ability to get in and get the job done.

“When it comes to communication, Itoc is always responsive, and everyone we’ve dealt with have been very savvy business people.”

As part of the managed services deal, Itoc was tasked to oversee AussieBum’s consumer eCommerce website, wholesale eCommerce site, instances for support and order queueing, a processing system, an internal workload for staff used for stock maintenance and order processing, and AussieBum’s Marketplace.

Following the engagement, AussieBum said the service has provided peace of mind with reliably managed website operations, security certificates, around the clock support and scalability through AWS.

“Someone on our own IT team may not have the depth of knowledge to be able to solve all of the problems, or provide the 24/7 coverage,” Ashby added.

“Having someone, like Itoc, who understands the situation and is capable of being a problem solver rather than just a ‘mediator’, that’s a game changer. It is really valuable to us and our business having that coverage and support.”

To accommodate the hybrid working shift, Itoc also helped implement solutions to enable secure plug-and-play setups and changes to access requirements.

For AussieBum’s technology stack, Itoc reviewed its AWS services for potential cost savings, as well as bolstering its IT team’s knowledge base and technical capabilities.

"When you partner with someone like Itoc, the conversations are remarkable and lead to revelations on moving the company forward," Ashby added.

