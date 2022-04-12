Brisbane's Mobo building taps eVideo for UC upgrade

By on
Brisbane's Mobo building taps eVideo for UC upgrade
Video conferencing room in Mobo level 4, Birsbane.
Zircon Interiors

UC specialist eVideo has been taped to install a video conferencing setup into the new South Brisbane Mobo building. 

The Brisbane-based company was commissioned by workplace design firm Zicron Interiors to project manage and install the rooms into the 12-storey commercial building on the corner of Merivale and Tribune Street built by The Kaias Family developers. 

eVideo founder Tom Morgan told CRN that the touch functionality of the Logitech video conferencing system was one of the determining factors for the client in choosing the solution.

“Years ago, you had a remote control, now it's a touch panel. You walk in, you press a button, and it might dial one place, say Zoom, ShareASale, or Microsoft Teams, or it could be Google. And you suddenly press a button and you're talking to 20 people in 20 locations, right?” 

“You have that camera which can zoom in and zoom out and set and preset.” 

“You can have multiple microphones in one. And you can also have them fixed to you in the boardroom tables…They are cable because the best audio comes from wires, and you've got speakers on the side, which gives you that resonance and better audio.” 

eVideos installed the 8 Logitech video conferencing systems in levels four and five of the Mobo. 

“The benefit for the owner of those two levels is that if they're going to rent those offices out to an organisation to hire, it could be an international company for example, and the video conferencing, which most people really want, has been professionally installed, and and that’s going to be a better offer to them.”

Mobo Brisbane

Morgan said the room scheduler system would allow the organisations in the Mobo to run more efficiently. 

“How else are you going to remember things? It's got to be transparent. It's got to be easy to use. And it's got to be professionally done. You can't have ‘oh we booked a meeting room, oh who's in there? Oh, so and so’s in there?” 

eVideo resells tech from multiple vendors including Logitech, Polly, Questrom, and MixHub. 

Morgan said that currently, most organisations don't use videoconferencing in the office, but it would eventually become as essential as a mobile phone, and COVID lockdown has accelerated its adoption. 

Morgan also runs an ecommerce distributor, e365, which he said grew "200 percent over the last three years…since covid started".

The eVideo division that instals the video conferencing systems has been “slower”, Morgan said, with sales growing by 15 to 20 percent over the last financial year.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
collaboration communication e365 evideo logitech mobo shareasale tom morgan unified communications videoconferrencing zicron interiors

Partner Content

Coates' new asset management system boosts work site efficiency
Coates' new asset management system boosts work site efficiency
How Schneider Electric and Intelli-Systems are winning with sustainable edge IT
How Schneider Electric and Intelli-Systems are winning with sustainable edge IT
As Wi-Fi 6 surges, SDN promises better network control
As Wi-Fi 6 surges, SDN promises better network control
Better together: Veeam on AWS speeds Australian business through the cloud
Better together: Veeam on AWS speeds Australian business through the cloud
How the channel can capitalise on the rise of edge computing
How the channel can capitalise on the rise of edge computing

Sponsored Whitepapers

Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace

Most Read Articles

Calibre One acquired by Brisbane-based Azentro Group

Calibre One acquired by Brisbane-based Azentro Group
Better together: Veeam on AWS speeds Australian business through the cloud

Better together: Veeam on AWS speeds Australian business through the cloud
NetApp CEO roasts rivals Dell and HPE

NetApp CEO roasts rivals Dell and HPE
Kaseya to acquire Datto for US$6.2b

Kaseya to acquire Datto for US$6.2b

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?