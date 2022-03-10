Brisbane's Netvault brings Starlink internet to flood-ravaged NSW Northern Rivers

Radek Tkaczyk (Netvault)

Brisbane-based telco, internet and cloud services provider Netvault has deployed Starlink satellite terminals to the flood-ravaged Northern Rivers region of New South Wales.

Netvault said they were prompted by a tweet from Australian surfer Mick Fanning, who called on Starlink CEO and billionaire Elon Musk to assist the affected areas across NSW, with senior systems consultant Radek Tkaczyk donating 10 Starlink Rapid Deployment Kits.

The Starlink kits, which Netvault said are worth around $10,000 in technology, were deployed to places like Upper Wilsons Creek and Upper Main Arm, which are still isolated due to recurring landslides.

Some kits also went to the Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter Service and Medical Rescue Group, which has a vital health truck based in Murwillumbah.

“These Starlink terminals provide internet connections that are 10 times faster than what you can get with NBN satellite service, so it will be of huge benefit to those people in crisis centres,” Tkaczyk said.

“The flooding crisis in Queensland and New South Wales has been devastating and I really wanted to help anyway I can. Many areas still have no internet access and these Starlink terminals are providing a communication outlet to those that need it most.”

Netvault’s satellite technology communicates with Starlink satellites and Australian 4G LTE networks to provide internet connectivity to customers in remote areas, offering speeds of between 50 to 150 Mbps and latency of between 20 – 40 milliseconds.

The kits are also portable and have the new Starlink roaming feature enabled, allowing them to be moved to other affected locations more easily.

Headquartered in Brisbane and with offices in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth, Netvault provides telecommunications services to IT service providers and their end-users, including internet, secure cloud services and telephony.

