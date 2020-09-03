Brisbane's RIoT Solutions expands into NSW and Victoria

Brisbane-based security services specialist RIoT Solutions has expanded into New South Wales and Victoria.

Leading the expansion is newly appointed NSW and Victoria regional manager Jim Winchester, who’s tasked to lead sales efforts and develop partnerships.

The appointment comes following “significant business growth” in NSW, Victoria and South Australia, as well as a partnership with telco services provider Comscentre and a major customer win with Australia Post.

RIoT Solutions managing director Rob Merkwitza said, “Our architecture and managed security businesses have taken off over the past 18 months which have included several projects in Sydney and Melbourne as well as continued strong growth in the Queensland market.”

“Although this current period of COVID-19 can be daunting and hard to predict, engaging Jim with his wealth of experience, leadership and relationships give us confidence in a national approach to our business.”

Winchester was most recently the enterprise and public sector lead of Cisco Meraki, a role he held for five years before joining RIoT in August. Other previous stints include digital signage provider Mandoe Media, Cisco and IBM.

RIoT credited the recent growth of its business to the significant increase in malicious cybersecurity activity at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, creating increased demand for managed security services.

“The fact that we have doubled our MSS business in these past 12 months is a certain sign that customers are looking for help in this space,” Merkwitza said.

“Interestingly enough when you couple this with the increased demand on networks for remote working, collaboration and simply doing more with less due to the COVID-19 scenario, the conversation is more than just cyber.”