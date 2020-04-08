Brisbane's TechConnect scores AWS data and analytics certification

Brisbane's TechConnect scores AWS data and analytics certification
Clinton Thomson, Mike Cunningham and Giulio Rovera (TechConnect)

Brisbane-based TechConnect IT Solutions has been the first Australian reseller to be awarded the AWS data and analytics competency certification.

The company was recognised for demonstrating technical proficiency and customer success in specialised solution areas, citing its data and analytics work with Virgin Australia, IntelliHQ, and Kamala Tech.

TechConnect director Clinton Thomson said, “In achieving this level of competency with AWS, TechConnect has demonstrated our ability to help customers solve their most challenging data problems within large scale production deployments.”

“We proved that we have deep expertise in designing, implementing, and managing Data and Analytics applications on the AWS platform and have delivered solutions seamlessly in the AWS Cloud environment.”

To earn the certification, TechConnect underwent a partner validation process, which includes an independent audit of its technical, organisational, governance and customer capabilities; along with scrutiny of large scale, in-production customer deployments.

The company’s previous work were also reviewed, specifically a customer insights project with Virgin’s Velocity Frequent Flyer; a predictive medicine data platform for IntelliHQ; and a big data analytics project with Kamala Tech.

