Brisbane's Triggerfish delivers COVID-19 screening app to UnitingCare Queensland

By on
Brisbane-based marketing technology specialist Triggerfish has deployed a multi-vendor COVID-19 screening app for healthcare provider UnitingCare Queensland.

Triggerfish was tapped to help government contact tracing protocols and be able to respond to second wave cases in Queensland by digitising contact tracing processes and accommodate the more than 2000 check-ins per hour across the state.

The company used UnitingCare’s Sitecore environment to develop an app to track visitors and staff through check-in stations at hospitals and health service locations using physical and device QR codes.

The app used a range of platforms under the hood, including Sitecore Experience
Forms, Experience Database, Dataweavers Managed Hosting and Microsoft Event Grid.

Microsoft Power BI was also used to visualise check-ins by location, submission day, brand, location and role, as well as total check-ins, unique users and questions anomalies.

UnitingCare group marketing manager Dan Shaw said the project was able to be delivered within 72 hours due to its hospitals having the right tech foundations in place, and had invested in platform features and capabilities.

“Having the right tech in place laid the foundations for success, but our strong, working relationship with the team at Triggerfish was equally as crucial. They were able to provide a clear path to delivery, help us prioritise activities, and effectively manage our MarTech stacks to deliver this project in a record amount of time,” he said.

Triggerfish director Anthony Hook said the business was known for delivering solutions with speed and certainty, but also cited UnitingCare’s right technical foundations for making the project possible.

“It was great to see the UnitingCare Sitecore environment performing just the way we needed it to, when we only had a matter of days to deliver,” he said.

