Brisbane's Venn IT streamlines quoting with iasset.com

When Brisbane-based Venn IT saw its workload consulting business grow, it found that its legacy systems started becoming more cumbersome.

Venn IT offers independent consulting advice for workload hosting to corporate, government and enterprise customers. Some of its specialties include enterprise data backup and

recovery solutions, managed backup solutions and tape migration services.

Accurate quoting in an efficient and cost-effective manner was important to Venn IT as a quoting error could cost the company a significant financial loss.

The company had an ITQuoter and MYOB setup handling the quoting process, but Venn IT said it also did not offer a single source of truth, functionality or level of support that it needed moving forward.

Venn IT managing director Geoff Hughes said, “Our legacy systems felt almost pre-historic and archaic. We knew that if we were going to go through the pain of changing systems, we wanted to get it right. Finding an API driven solution was a must.”

Venn IT ended up replacing the MYOB setup with Xero and WorkflowMax, but the company also needed an API driven quoting platform that could integrate with both systems.

The company landed on iasset.com Lite, which met its requirements of having a reporting functionality and the integration with Xero and WorkflowMax, as well as being easy to use, reliable and cost-effective.

Venn IT said Iasset’s automation capabilities helped cut down on additional steps from its quoting and ordering process. The quotes can be stored and supplied in the same platform that manages renewals.

“Implementing iasset.com has helped make our quoting process more bulletproof,” Hughes said. “The environment is stable and reliable and extremely efficient.”