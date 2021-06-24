Broadband infrastructure provider DGtek acquires Melbourne fibre provider FG Telecom

Fibre provider and NBN Co competitor DGtek has acquired FG Telecom, a Melbourne-focused fibre network company, expanding DGtek’s network coverage by over 25 percent.

The broadband infrastructure provider said the acquisition makes it the only network with “triple geography redundancy and diverse paths to Port Melbourne’s major data centres,” adding that its eventual goal is to reach one million homes across Australia by 2024.

The company aims to capitalise on the demand for wholesale fibre services and offer direct connectivity between the core data centres in Port Melbourne.

“As we grow our fibre network in Melbourne and throughout Australia, it is vital that we continue to provide a high quality service and ensure our network has the capacity to support Australia's unrelenting demand for high-bandwidth, ultra-low latency FTTP services,” DGtek founder and chief executive David Klizhov said.

FG Telecom CEO Dev Oza said the acquisition by DGtek was the logical move to enable growth and to better serve the company’s customers.

“The DGtek acquisition has helped us amalgamate with an organisation with a similar vision and values, and grown the FG network footprint threefold. Throughout our existence, we have resisted acquisitions by the larger players in order to stay true to our mission of providing Aussie businesses with a real alternative to the cookie-cutter service that the larger corporations provide.

“Over the years, FG Telecom has proudly served businesses in Port Melbourne. The combination means we can extend our high quality business services throughout Melbourne, capitalising on businesses returning to work that are eager for ultra high speed fibre services.”

DGtek recently appointed former OptiComm chief technology officer Stephen Davies as a non-executive director and senior advisor.

“Being a developing business and competitor to NBN Co, my values align with DGtek’s to deliver true ultrafast broadband to Australians. I also believe I can bring a lot of experience and knowledge to DGtek and assist them to grow into a strong infrastructure competitor,” Davies said.