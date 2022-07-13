Broadcom Software boss Tom Krause jumps to Citrix-Tibco

Broadcom Software president Tom Krause, who was slated to lead VMware post-acquisition, has jumped ship to become the CEO of the soon-to-be combined Citrix Systems-Tibco Software company.

Krause was a key negotiator in Broadcom’s upcoming US$61 billion purchase of virtualisation and cloud software superstar VMware. Once VMware was acquired by Broadcom, it was set to become part of Broadcom’s Software Group under Krause’s leadership.

However, with Krause leaving, his position as president of Broadcom’s Software Group will be eliminated, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Broadcom’s president and CEO, Hock Tan, will assume Krause’s responsibilities.

Krause’s last day with Broadcom is Friday, 15 July.

“Citrix and Tibco are pioneers in their respective markets, and I am honored to take the helm of a global enterprise software leader that will continue to accelerate digital transformations and the future of hybrid work,” said Krause in a statement. “I am excited to partner with the leadership teams and talented employees from Citrix and Tibco around the world to drive growth and ensure a successful path forward for the combined company.”

Private equity firms Vista Equity Partners and Elliott Investment Management agreed to acquire Citrix earlier this year for $16 billion. The firms plan to merge Citrix with Tibco, a Vista portfolio company, within the next few months.

Krause’s history with Broadcom

Krause first joined Broadcom in 2012 and became its CFO a few years later.

In 2020, he was promoted to lead the chip company’s six software divisions as president of Broadcom’s Software Group, which he helped form.

During his Broadcom tenure, he drove the acceleration of innovation and the building of a portfolio of business software that modernized, optimized and protected the world’s most complex hybrid IT environments, according to a release.

At the soon-to-be formed Citrix-Tibco, Krause will be tasked with bringing together two dissimilar companies.

“I am confident and excited to see how the combined company will accelerate innovation and growth as a private company under Tom’s leadership and help our customers empower secure hybrid work,” said Bob Calderoni, Citrix chairman of the board and interim president and CEO, in a statement.

Broadcom and Citrix leadership changes

With Krause’s software leadership position eliminated at Broadcom, the company said that Charlie Kawwas, currently COO of Broadcom, has been named president of the company’s new Semiconductor Solutions Group.

Kawwas will oversee the company’s broad semiconductor portfolio with his new position taking effect on 11 July. He will remain responsible for Broadcom’s global operations and sales for its Semiconductor and Brocade Storage Networking businesses.

Dan Streetman will continue to serve as Tibco CEO. Calderoni will continue to serve as Citrix interim president and CEO until the completion of the combination of Citrix and Tibco.

This article originally appeared at crn.com