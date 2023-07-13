Broadcom's US$61 billion VMware deal wins conditional EU approval

By on
Broadcom's US$61 billion VMware deal wins conditional EU approval
Broadcom FC HBA
Broadcom

United States chipmaker Broadcom secured European Union antitrust approval this week, for its US$61 billion proposed acquisition of cloud computing firm VMware.

The conditional approval comes after offering remedies to help rival Marvell Technology.

Broadcom offered Marvell and other rivals interoperability commitments related to its Fibre Channel Host-Bus Adapters (FC HBAs) that provide connectivity and data transfers in storage area networks (SANs), the European Commission said, confirming a Reuters story last month.

Marvell and other rivals will have "guaranteed access to the interoperability Application Programming Interfaces as well as to the materials, tools and technical support necessary for the development and certification of third-party FC HBAs", the EU competition enforcer said.

Other rivals along with Marvell will also have guaranteed access to the source code for all of Broadcom's current and future FC HBA drivers through an irrevocable open source license.

"The commitments offered by Broadcom will enable its only rival Marvell, to continue competing on equal footing and ensure a similar protection for any future entrants," EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

The US Federal Trade Commission and the UK competition agency are also examining the deal.

"We continue to make progress with our various regulatory filings around the world, having received legal merger clearance in Australia, Brazil, Canada, the European Union, South Africa, and Taiwan, and foreign investment control clearance in all necessary jurisdictions," Broadcom said.

The deal, Broadcom's largest ever, will help the chipmaker diversify into enterprise software.

 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
broadcom cloud fc hba marvell software vmware

Partner Content

Bringing the cyber security lessons of 2022 into 2023
Bringing the cyber security lessons of 2022 into 2023
Corp IT takes walk in the cloud with Pax8
Corp IT takes walk in the cloud with Pax8
Microsoft MSP Falco soars with Dicker Data's wind beneath its wings
Microsoft MSP Falco soars with Dicker Data's wind beneath its wings
AI to fuel growth for small to medium businesses that address employee concerns
AI to fuel growth for small to medium businesses that address employee concerns
How to implement effective Essential Eight risk mitigation in a hostile cyberthreat environment
How to implement effective Essential Eight risk mitigation in a hostile cyberthreat environment

Sponsored Whitepapers

As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2023
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2023
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World

Most Read Articles

Ventia comes under cyber attack

Ventia comes under cyber attack
PwC Australia drags Google into tax leak scandal

PwC Australia drags Google into tax leak scandal
Microsoft's Entra moves into Security Service Edge

Microsoft's Entra moves into Security Service Edge
Lenovo names Silke Barlow to lead Australia

Lenovo names Silke Barlow to lead Australia

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?