Budget 2023-24: over $2 billion allocated on ICT

The federal government's budget for the 2023-24 year includes substantial funding to build a stronger Australian Public Service through investment in agencies' data and digital capability.

"The Government continues to spend responsibly, investing more than $2 billion in digital and ICT in the 2023–24 Budget and is undertaking foundational work to support future investment decisions," Finance Minster Katy Gallagher wrote in Budget paper 4 [pdf].

"This includes new digital solutions to improve service delivery, actions to modernise outdated legacy platforms and IT systems, as well as vital work to ensure critical data and digital investment is properly scoped and provides maximum value for the taxpayer," the minister said.

Over the next four years, the amount to be spent on modernising agencies' technology and systems could almost double the $2 billion allocated this year, Budget paper 2 suggests.

Noteworthy spending includes $429.5 million over four years for the National Disability Insurance Agency, $429 million to modernise My Health Record, $325.7 million for the Australian Digital Health Agency, and $254.1 million on the Department of Veteran's Affairs ICT systems.

As flagged earlier this year, the myGov platform will get a boost, to the tune of $134.5 million in one year.

A large number of agencies have been allocated money to be spent new digital initiatives.

Industry association The Tech Council of Australia, the membership of which includes heavyweights Google, Microsoft and Atlassian, singled out the welcome government steps to improve skilled migration, through visa processing to reach 1.2 million workers by 2030.

TSAC also welcomed the government's investment in quantum computing, artificial intelligence, and robotics, among several others in a broad-based technology push.

CRN Australia sister publication iTnews has itemised the funded projects.

Cyber security and anti-scam spending bump

Gallagher said the government recognises the critical importance of cyber security to maintain trust in institutions, businesses and individuals, and has allocated $101.6 million over five years to shore up the nation's defences.

A National Cyber Security Coordinator has been established to strategically manage activities across the government, the private sector and community.

Treasury will get $23.4 million over three years to set up small business cyber warnds program to be delivered by the Council of Small Business Organisations Australia.

Home Affairs will also receive more funding, potentially up to $37.1 million over four years, to discharge its growing cyber security responsibilities, but it's not clear in which areas the money will be spent.

The Australian Banking Association welcomed the government's spending on combating scams and fraud, bolstering online safety, and increased gambling protections.

"This is a budget that prioritses customer safety, ABA chief executive Anna Bligh said.

“Given the scourge of scams on our society, the Federal Government clearly understands that combating scams needs to be a cross-sector fight," Bligh added.

The budget contains an $86.5 million package which includes $58 million to build the National Anti-Scam Centre (NASC) within the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission and to establish Fusion Cells that target specific scams.

Expanded use of the voluntary Digital ID which means that businesses will store less personal information, which in turn minimises the impact of data breaches, was also flagged by the government.