Business Aspect appoints joint general managers

Data#3 subsidiary Business Aspect has appointed Kristian Hanlon and Peter Jarrett as co-leaders and joint General Managers.

The company specialises in advisory, project delivery, security and analytics.

Business Aspect said in a statement that the two will be responsible for the development and implementation of the strategic, operational and financial direction.

Hanlon will run the company’s sales territories and all territory managers will report to him. Jarrett will lead the practice side of the business and build out capability, go-to-market and intellectual property.

Data#3 CEO Laurence Baynham said both were “proven leaders and have been fundamental to the success of Business Aspect to date”.

“The company has built a stable and profitable foundation to position itself well for future growth. I’m confident that together in this co-leadership structure, they will lead the Business Aspect team in continuing to improve the performance of organisations by delivering business transformation through technology.”

Jarrett said he was “delighted to have been appointed to the co-leader general manager position alongside Kristian”.

“Co-leadership can be an extremely powerful lever for building a great company. This model will help further align our multiple territories and bolster the consulting practice to ultimately realise Business Aspect’s market growth potential. I look forward to working with Kristian to accelerate services and help our customers to solve their ICT and digital transformation challenges by providing insightful business and technology consulting services delivered by our talented team.”

Hanlon added that he was also “excited to be part of this next chapter for Business Aspect, as co-general manager with Peter”.

“This shared leadership model will allow us to provide diversity of thought, different perspectives and improved decision making for Business Aspect. This will be extremely beneficial in contributing to the future growth of the company. We’ll continue to attract and retain talented, trusted, passionate and pragmatic leaders and advisors to provide specialist technology consulting and advisory services that solve customers’ complex business challenges.”

Business Aspect employs more than 100 staff across Australia.