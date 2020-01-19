Business Aspect co-founder Dave Lennon exits

By on
Business Aspect co-founder Dave Lennon exits
Dave Lennon

Business Aspect co-founder Dave Lennon has left the company six years after it was acquired by Data#3.

“It’s been a wonderful ride and I want to thank all the people who have been a part of it, including my co-founders, the brilliant BA team, the Data#3 crew, and our wonderful clients and partners,” Lennon wrote on LinkedIn.

“I wish Business Aspect and the broader Data#3 group all the very best and look forward to seeing the ongoing success of these great companies.”

He added that he would take a break for a few months before embarking on his next venture.

Lennon co-founded Business Aspect in 2005, a consultancy specialising in strategy, risk and continuity, architecture, and planning and execution. The company was acquired for $12 million in September 2014, at the time employing 70 staff across offices in Melbourne, Canberra, Sydney and Brisbane.

At the time, Data#3 said the acquisition was in order to bolster its hybrid IT and apps-centric capabilities. Business Aspect has since operated as a subsidiary of Data#3, based out of Queensland.

Lennon stayed on with Data#3 post-acquisition, serving as general manager of Business Aspect until being appointed as managing partner in July 2016. Prior to founding Business Aspect, Lennon worked as a principal consultant for Dimension Data between 2002 and 2006. His resume also includes stints at Telstra and Logica.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
business aspect data3 dave lennon services

Most Read Articles

Cisco to replace 87 models of WiFI access point

Cisco to replace 87 models of WiFI access point
Microsoft starts selling extended Win Server 2008 support

Microsoft starts selling extended Win Server 2008 support
DXC claims contractor fraud, lawyer says it's 'nonsense'

DXC claims contractor fraud, lawyer says it's 'nonsense'
NTT Australia scores $5.8 million Splunk deal with Home Affairs

NTT Australia scores $5.8 million Splunk deal with Home Affairs
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Poll

What will be your biggest business challenge for 2020?
Slow economic growth and its impact on customers
Transitioning to an MSP model
Finding and retaining skilled staff
Finding time to work ON the business as well as IN it
No challenge: 2020 will be non-stop unicorns, rainbows and fun!
View poll archive

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?