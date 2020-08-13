Business Aspect co-founder Dave Lennon joins Fujitsu

Integrator Fujitsu has hired former Business Aspect co-founder Dave Lennon as its Queensland state manager.

In his new role, Lennon would be responsible for managing all sales and customer service activities in Queensland, and help drive growth for Fujitsu in the state.

Fujitsu ANZ vice president for sales and customer service management Conway Kosi said Lennon brings “significant strengths” to the role of Queensland state manager.

“Lennon’s experience and leadership capabilities are exceptional and he knows how to work with key stakeholders across organisations to deliver successful outcomes for customers.”

Lennon most recently worked at Brisbane-based Strategic View Advisory, a consultancy he co-founded earlier this year.

Lennon founded management and technology advisory firm Business Aspect in 2005, specialising in strategy, risk and continuity, architecture, and planning and execution.

Data#3 acquired the company in 2014 for $12 million, at the time employing 70 staff across offices in Melbourne, Canberra, Sydney and Brisbane. Lennon left Data#3 in January this year.

Lennon also held roles at Dimension Data, Logica Asia and Telstra.