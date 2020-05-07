Business hours NBN throughput hits new peak

The NBN has recorded a new peak in data demand on its main wholesale services, revealed in its latest Australian Broadband Data Demand report.

The Australian Broadband Data Demand reports the highest weekly data throughput for daytime, early evening and evening hours.

The network provider reported a new high weekly download throughput peak of 13.9 Terabits per second (Tbps) recorded on April 29 in the evening hours. The figure tops the earlier peak of 13.8Tbps.

NBN Co said the new peak represented a 26 percent increase in evening data flow through the network compared to the last week of February, which the network provider has deemed its pre-COVID-19 baseline.

New peak download throughput during daytime business hours was up 32 percent on pre-COVID-19 figures, with 10.3Tbps throughput recorded in the week from 27 April. Early evening hours were up 31 per cent to 12.9Tbps.

In the same week of April 27, peak uploads in the evening hit 1.05Tbps (a 35 percent increase on the norm), reached 1.04Tbps in the early evening hours, up 53 percent, while daytime business hour upload throughput was up 106 percent to 1.03Tbps.

Downstream network usage during business hours on May 1 was 67 percent higher than the norm, while upstream usage was up 129 percent.

According to NBN Co chief customer officer for residential, Brad Whitcomb, the peak download throughput coincided with the release of updates to a number of popular video games, in addition to an increased residential load due to working from home practices.

“Like many industries, the local gaming sector relies on the nbn and retail networks to help deliver their products to customers. NBN Co and participating internet retailers are well prepared for the release of future updates and patches,” Whitcomb said.



NBN said its increased data demand coincided with the rollout of new data measures, including increased wholesale data inclusions for most discount bundles and reduction on entry level wholesale charges.

“The changes that have come into effect this month demonstrate NBN Co’s ongoing commitment to creating value and ensuring all Australians have access to affordable, reliable broadband. This is more vital now than ever, as data demand continues to grow and Australians rely on the network to work, study and play,” Whitcomb said.

You can check out the full report online.