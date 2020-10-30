Business intelligence software vendor Board appoints Christopher Wilkins as ANZ channel chief

By on
Business intelligence software vendor Board appoints Christopher Wilkins as ANZ channel chief
Christopher Wilkins (Board International)

Business Intelligence and Corporate Performance Management (CPM) software vendor Board International has appointed Christopher Wilkins as its first local channel chief.

Wilkins’ official role is Director of Partners and Alliances of Australia and New Zealand, and his appointment is part of Board’s growth plan into 2021.

Board calls its flagship product as a decision-making platform, combining Business Intelligence, Corporate Performance Management and Predictive Analytics to provide a single, accurate, and complete view of business information, gain actionable insights, and achieve full control of performance.

Wilkins said Board is at “a pivotal point” in its expansion, making it “a really exciting time” to join the company.

“In such turbulent markets, the need for a robust approach to strategic business decision-making is vital, so the potential for Board is huge,” he said.

“I look forward to working with both existing and new partner organizations to tap into this opportunity.”

Wilkins was hired out of planning software vendor Anaplan, where he was director of ANZ channels from 2017 to 2020. Some previous stints include IBM, SAP, Cognos and Business Objects in a variety of sales and management roles.

Board chief business development officer Jessica Venturini said, “We are delighted to welcome Christopher to Board. His industry knowledge and experience will be invaluable as we continue to grow our presence in Australia and New Zealand.”

“This appointment reflects our commitment to providing high levels of strategic, localized support for our partners, helping them to achieve significant sales results and build relationships with their customers that are second-to-none.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
board international christopher wilkins software

Partner Content

COVID-19 has increased the price of used IT gear
COVID-19 has increased the price of used IT gear
What's the best sales advice during the COVID pandemic?
What's the best sales advice during the COVID pandemic?
How training industry newcomers and school students can deal with the ICT security skills shortage
How training industry newcomers and school students can deal with the ICT security skills shortage
The rise of Zero Trust in a connected world
The rise of Zero Trust in a connected world

Sponsored Whitepapers

What's driving MSP revenues?
What's driving MSP revenues?
How to plan your business&#8217;s rebound
How to plan your business’s rebound
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
Cloud application revenue made easy
Cloud application revenue made easy

Most Read Articles

Five emerging AI and machine learning trends to watch in 2021

Five emerging AI and machine learning trends to watch in 2021
Fuji Xerox sued by ACCC over alleged unfair contracts

Fuji Xerox sued by ACCC over alleged unfair contracts
SAP moves into new Sydney office

SAP moves into new Sydney office
Finance terms 101: what every channel IT professional needs to know

Finance terms 101: what every channel IT professional needs to know
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?