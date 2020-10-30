Business intelligence software vendor Board appoints Christopher Wilkins as ANZ channel chief

Business Intelligence and Corporate Performance Management (CPM) software vendor Board International has appointed Christopher Wilkins as its first local channel chief.

Wilkins’ official role is Director of Partners and Alliances of Australia and New Zealand, and his appointment is part of Board’s growth plan into 2021.

Board calls its flagship product as a decision-making platform, combining Business Intelligence, Corporate Performance Management and Predictive Analytics to provide a single, accurate, and complete view of business information, gain actionable insights, and achieve full control of performance.

Wilkins said Board is at “a pivotal point” in its expansion, making it “a really exciting time” to join the company.

“In such turbulent markets, the need for a robust approach to strategic business decision-making is vital, so the potential for Board is huge,” he said.

“I look forward to working with both existing and new partner organizations to tap into this opportunity.”

Wilkins was hired out of planning software vendor Anaplan, where he was director of ANZ channels from 2017 to 2020. Some previous stints include IBM, SAP, Cognos and Business Objects in a variety of sales and management roles.

Board chief business development officer Jessica Venturini said, “We are delighted to welcome Christopher to Board. His industry knowledge and experience will be invaluable as we continue to grow our presence in Australia and New Zealand.”

“This appointment reflects our commitment to providing high levels of strategic, localized support for our partners, helping them to achieve significant sales results and build relationships with their customers that are second-to-none.”