Businesses will be able to charge customers in Microsoft Teams

By on
Businesses will be able to charge customers in Microsoft Teams

Microsoft is set to trial a Teams-based payment system, initially in North America and Canada.

Supported by PayPal, Stripe, and GoDaddy, the Teams Payments app will allow a business to collect payments – for example, for a consultation – directly in a Teams meeting with a customer.

Currently, the app is in public preview in the Teams Store for Teams Essentials, and Microsoft 365 business users will be able to receive payments for no charge.

Microsoft product marketing leader Alberto Martinez Interiano said in a blog post the app is designed to support “any meeting you host in Teams”.

“For example, a lawyer or financial advisor can collect payments for consultative appointments, a real estate instructor can do the same for license-renewal sessions, or a teacher for tutoring classes - all while the customer is engaging with them,” Martinez said.

The app lets users create payment requests in their meetings, and customers can make payment with a “credit or debit card, digital wallet, and more.”

While Team Payments will work on mobile, for now, the mobile version is limited to a one-on-one meeting between the organiser and a single attendee, and mobile meetings must be set up on a desktop computer for payments to be available.

PayPal and Stripe are supported at launch, with GoDaddy “coming soon”, Microsoft said.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
collaboration godaddy microsoft paypal stripe teams payments telco

Partner Content

2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
Why automation and ease of use are key to MSP success
Why automation and ease of use are key to MSP success
AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities
AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities
MSPs must adopt an 'as a Service' business model or face oblivion
MSPs must adopt an 'as a Service' business model or face oblivion

Sponsored Whitepapers

ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response

Most Read Articles

Microsoft to stop bundling Teams with Office

Microsoft to stop bundling Teams with Office
Cyber security focus in Defence Strategic Review welcome: MacGov

Cyber security focus in Defence Strategic Review welcome: MacGov
The state of the MSP in 2023

The state of the MSP in 2023
CRN Channel Meets to discuss cyber insurance, GRC, resilience and data protection

CRN Channel Meets to discuss cyber insurance, GRC, resilience and data protection

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?