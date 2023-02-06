Byte buys Melbourne contact centre firm RiseCX

Managed service provider Byte says it has acquired RiseCX, a contact centre as a service company that offers consulting and systems integration, for an undisclosed sum.

Through buying RiseCX, founded in 2018, Byte said it will be able to expand its customer experience and digital offerings.

Byte provides end-to-end network connective solutions, private and public cloud infrastructure, security and contract centres, the company said.

"This acquisition demonstrates our commitment to delivering the best possible experience for our customers, and we look forward to working together to drive innovation and growth in the industry," Byte chief executive Stacy Gurrie said.

RiseCX co-founder and executive director Josephine Willis will join the Byte leadership team.

The two companies have been working together for many years, and the founder of Byte, chief technology officer Robert Roshan, said the buy was a natural next step in the evolution of the company's business.

Both companies are based in Melbourne, with the integration of the two starting this month.