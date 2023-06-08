Cadmus and DocSmart honoured at M-Files Global Partner Awards

By on
Cadmus and DocSmart honoured at M-Files Global Partner Awards

Information management company M-Files has recognised Australian and New Zealand partners at its 2023 conference in Cancun, Mexico.

For the Asia-Pacific region, Cadmus Consulting ws named Parter of the Year 2022.

Cadmus has been an M-Files partner for the last six years, and the award recognises the Perth company's consistent, year-on-year growrth of 58 and 67 per cent in the past two years, respectively.

It is the first time Cadmus has won the APAC PotY award.

DocSmart, an M-Files Premier Partner, meanwhile picked up the APAC Best Marketing Performance 2022 award.

The Auckland company has been an M-Files partner since 2012, and was recognised for consistent performance and creative marketing campaigns.

Some 200 delegates took part in the M-Files Global Partner Conference in Cancun, and it was the first time since 2019 that it has been an in-person event.

M-Files has bolstered its Australian and New Zealand presence in recent years and appointed Karthik Shankar as its channel sales engineer in 2021.

 

