Calabrio names first local channel chief

Contact centre specialist Calabrio has appointed Mark Harvey as its first APAC channel chief.

Harvey joined the company this month from LogMeIn where he was UCC channel chief in APAC.

He told CRN that his main focus will be on "building out our regional partner strategy through our existing base of platform partners along with our ecosystem of SI’s and consulting partners".

Calabrio's platform partners include Cisco, Amazon, Twilio, Avaya, Genesys and Mitel.

Harvey said his initial plans were to bed down the partner strategy in the region and he would then look to "build out a self sustaining channel business and committed channel team that are focused on both ANZ and new growth markets across Asia."

The appointment follows the acquisition of the company by private equity firm Thoma Bravo in March.

"Customer experience (CX) is a particularly hot market at the moment, which has been underlined by Calabrio's recent acquisition by Thoma Bravo along with Calabrio’s recent growth across the region," Harvey told CRN.

"This coupled with its innovative approach to Customer Experience Intelligence and workforce optimisation solutions and a strong partner and customer first ethos, make Calabrio a great place to work."