Calibre One launches security operations centre

Adelaide-headquartered IT service provider Calibre One has launched a security operations centre (SOC).

The facility will provide customers 24/7 monitoring; security audits, reporting and recommendations; and user security awareness training.

Calibre One will also work alongside security vendor partners Fortinet Security, RocketCyber, KnowBe4 and Microsoft.

“This effective program of monitoring and detection is essential to provide basic levels of security,” Calibre One’s announcement read.

“The Calibre One Cybersecurity program monitors and detects customers for a range of security threats and attacks and monitors throughout the relationship to identify and fix security issues before they arise.”

The company said the SOC traces its origins back to 2019 when it started researching and developing a security strategy that could be incorporated as part of its existing MSP business.

Since launching, Calibre One’s security business has signed over $200,000 of annuity and security business with a goal of generating $1M per annum in annuity from the business by the end of FY23.

The SOC’s solutions include the following:

  • 24/7 monitoring solutions of users’ cloud services, devices and client servers for a series of attacks,
  • Next-generation firewall monitoring, advanced reporting and log retention
  • Security project work to increase client security stance, e.g. MFA, single sign-on, disaster recovery deployment
  • Security audits, reporting and recommendations
  • User security awareness training
