Calibre One sponsors tech-focused aged care initiative Moove & Groove

Managed services provider Calibre One has signed on as a sponsor of Australian technology-based aged care initiative Moove & Groove.

Moove & Groove uses consumer technology to deliver audio and video to enhance the aged care experience, using person-centred, immersive experiences like spiritual, exercise, armchair travel, as well as music playlists and more.

Calibre One partnered with long term customer, aged care provider Warrina Homes, to become Moove & Groove’s co-corporate sponsor, funding 50 percent of the program’s initial cost.

Calibre One said it was a natural partnership in line with the company's mission of providing technology that enhances the lives of the people that use it.

Chief executive Darren Gore said he saw first hand the effect the technology had on transforming residents who suffered from dementia into happy, playful and youthful people.

“Calibre One is extremely excited to be partnering with Warrina Homes on this project. It was incredible to see the difference this technology made for their residents,” Gore said.

“Aged care is often considered last when it comes to all sorts of things, and technology acceptance quite often has its challenges in this space. To see a technology like Moove & Groove have such strong acceptance, as well as immediate and positive outcomes, is a real winner from our viewpoint. We are excited to be part of this journey.”

Moove & Groove started out with a curated set of some 1000 podcasts, 350 music playlists and 30 radio stations delivered through technology, but has since expanded to include videos on various topics, a virtual visitor program to enable staff to book and manage virtual family visits, a program connecting seniors with children, and a palliative care module as part of an SA Health Grant.

The non-profit operates in more than 110 aged care homes across Australia, and has also introduced virtual engagement amid the COVID-19 lockdowns last year.