Call centre software vendor Aircall tops US$100 million in annual recurring revenue

Aircall, the call centre software company valued at around US$1 billion, said it had exceeded $100 million in annual recurring revenue, and planned to expand in Singapore and Madrid as it eyes an eventual stock market flotation.

Aircall added that since its last funding round in June 2021, it had 70 percent year-on-year growth in revenue.

"We're very proud of reaching this milestone just six years after our first million dollars of revenue. This is a strong indication of the worldwide demand for technology solutions," said Aircall co-founder Jonathan Anguelov.

"Reaching $100 million of annual recurring revenue is an important metric and it offers a valuable perspective on how Aircall is performing in a volatile market. It also brings us a step closer to public scale," he added.

Aircall, launched in Paris in 2014, is viewed as a success story from France's technology sector, as France aims to compete with bigger technology hubs in California, New York and London.

French President Emmanuel Macron said this month he wanted the number of French technology "unicorns" - or startups that achieve $1 billion valuations - to reach at least 100 by 2030, compared to 27 at present.

