Call centre software vendor Aircall tops US$100 million in annual recurring revenue

By on
Call centre software vendor Aircall tops US$100 million in annual recurring revenue

Aircall, the call centre software company valued at around US$1 billion, said it had exceeded $100 million in annual recurring revenue, and planned to expand in Singapore and Madrid as it eyes an eventual stock market flotation.

Aircall added that since its last funding round in June 2021, it had 70 percent year-on-year growth in revenue.

"We're very proud of reaching this milestone just six years after our first million dollars of revenue. This is a strong indication of the worldwide demand for technology solutions," said Aircall co-founder Jonathan Anguelov.

"Reaching $100 million of annual recurring revenue is an important metric and it offers a valuable perspective on how Aircall is performing in a volatile market. It also brings us a step closer to public scale," he added.

Aircall, launched in Paris in 2014, is viewed as a success story from France's technology sector, as France aims to compete with bigger technology hubs in California, New York and London.

French President Emmanuel Macron said this month he wanted the number of French technology "unicorns" - or startups that achieve $1 billion valuations - to reach at least 100 by 2030, compared to 27 at present.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Mark Potter)

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
aircall collaboration

Partner Content

Why rock-solid MSPs services require unified infrastructure monitoring
Why rock-solid MSPs services require unified infrastructure monitoring
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy&#8217;s roadshows fire up the Australian channel
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy’s roadshows fire up the Australian channel
How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?
Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?
Tradewinds has turned unified communications into an easier upsell
Tradewinds has turned unified communications into an easier upsell

Sponsored Whitepapers

How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions

Most Read Articles

What customers have said about their MSPs

What customers have said about their MSPs
State of the MSP

State of the MSP
TPG Telecom launches WA private cloud region

TPG Telecom launches WA private cloud region
VMware channel chief Sandy Hogan to depart

VMware channel chief Sandy Hogan to depart

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?