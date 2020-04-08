Call for entries: 2020 CRN Channel Chiefs submissions are open!

CRN is calling on vendors who operate in Australia to nominate their local head of channel for the return of our popular CRN Channel Chiefs directory in 2020.

The CRN team works hard to contact and list the top channel leaders working in Australia for major technology vendors.

The directory is a great way for vendors to show their partners who their local contact is, why their partner program stands out, and what kind of partners they are looking for.

The list is open to senior executives in dedicated partner-facing roles.

When a vendor company does not have a dedicated Channel Chief, we also consider submissions from executives in leadership roles that include an active responsibility for partner enablement and strategy.

If you think you should be among the CRN Channel Chiefs you can complete your 2020 Channel Chiefs submission here.

The 2020 CRN Channel Chiefs Directory will be published on the CRN website at the end of May. The directory features two types of listing: Basic and Enhanced.

Basic Listings, which are free, include basic channel chief details.

Enhanced Listings are large profiles that let you share more information about your product offering and the features of your partner program. Enhanced Listings are highlighted to stand out in the directory and pop off the page!

More information on Basic and Enhanced listings, including examples, can be found within the 2020 CRN Channel Chiefs Entry Form and the CRN Channel Chiefs microsite, where you can also see who made the list in 2019