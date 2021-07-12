Call recording vendor Dubber joins Ingram Micro's Cloud Marketplace

Dubber, the Australia-based unified call recording and voice AI vendor, has launched its platform on the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace.

Ingram said the cloud-based call recording that Dubber’s platform offers is a “rapidly-growing” market spurred partly by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Demand has also been specifically driven by the increase in hybrid and work from home arrangements, as well as regulatory requirements and digital transformation within organisations.

“With Dubber, our Australian channel partners and resellers have access to an in-demand solution particularly for the contact centre and customer relations industries, but also for any business looking to gain more value from voice communications,” Ingram Micro director of cloud Trent Gomersall said.

Citing a Gartner report on global cloud web conferencing solutions published in June 2020, Gomersall said demand for cloud telephony will grow by 17.8 percent globally this year.

Dubber chief operating officer James Slaney said, “92 percent of all customer interactions are voice. Dubber helps break down the limitations of application-specific, legacy call recording and unlock the possibilities of voice data and AI across any device.”

“It also creates opportunities for resellers and partners. Dubber is the only compliant solution in the market which can unify recording across Cisco Webex Calling, Microsoft Teams, Zoom and networks including Telstra and Optus.”

As part of the launch, Ingram Micro channel partners will also gain access to incentives, marketing support, and dedicated channel training and sales assistance.