Canadian SaaS management vendor Augmentt taps N-Able talent to lead APAC expansion

Canadian SaaS management vendor Augmentt has tapped former N-Able sales exec Jamie Deveaux to lead its expansion into Asia Pacific as the company’s new APAC senior sales director.

Deveaux was most recently the APAC sales director at N-Able, a position he also held under the SolarWinds branding.

The hire comes as Augmentt opens a Sydney regional headquarters, aiming to capitalise on the growing number and maturity of MSPs in region by offering a local presence for 24/7 support, events and outreach.

The company said that its three core products help MSPs with SaaS backup, monitoring SaaS usage, enforcing security policies, and reducing technician error with least privileged access.

Deveaux noted that while Augmentt is already doing business in ANZ and APAC, the addition of a sales office will create an important local presence.

“We’ve planted a flag here to ensure that as we work with a maturing MSP market to scale our business, we do that locally,” said Deveaux.

“It also ensures our partners have the best experience as we look to additional regions to dominate the SAAS management space globally. MSPs can deal directly with customer service and sales (reps) right here in Australia, and can reach out for support around the clock. That level of local presence is a clear indication of the company’s commitment in developing the region.”

The Augmentt APAC HQ in Sydney will be located at 100 Mount Street in North Sydney.

“This strategic sales expansion is a direct result of market momentum and our commitment to having a local presence,” said Augmentt chief executive Derik Belair.

“Along with a physical office in Australia, we’re bringing in the best sales talent to grow the business. Our goal is to give MSPs anywhere in the world complete visibility and total SaaS control of their customers’ solution ecosystems, from a single platform.”