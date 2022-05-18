Canary Technology Solutions launches after IT Consult acquires Diversus Group and BCPrise

IT Consult has acquired IT services companies BCPrise, Diversus Group and the Australian division of software vendor LS Retail and launched Canary Technology Solutions.

The Sydney-based, new brand with a $25 million combined annual revenue will be headed by IT Consult cofounders Bill Henderson and Steven Parsonage.

Canary CEO Steve Parsonage said in a statement today that the new player in the Australian IT market was excited to build on the heritage of the three established businesses and was considering acquiring more IT companies.

“We have a measured growth strategy that sees us continue the organic growth of the key pillars of Canary, while also actively exploring additional expansion opportunities via the merger or acquisition of other Australian channel businesses.

“It’s ‘game on’ for Canary - and we’re only just getting started.”

Canary has clients in finance, health, construction, not-for-profit and local, state and Federal Government.

The company said it would have four divisions: Canary cloud and data, Canary cybersecurity, Canary enterprise resource and planning and point of sales, and Canary managed services.

Management software solutions and point of sale system provider LS Retail will continue to operate as a standalone entity in international markets, but three of its Australian staff have transitioned to Canary’s enterprise resource planning and point of sale division.

IT Consult previously onboarded LS Retail’s in-region sales and technical capabilities.

Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central specialist BCPrise’s five staff have joined Canary’s enterprise resource planning and point of sale division.

Data storage consultancy and NetApp certified delivery partner Diversus Group’s 18 staff joined Canary’s cloud and data division which will be headed by former Diversus boss Chris 'Cyril' Starsmeare.

Diversus Group has a share of over 55 percent of NetApp’s professional services in Australia, which Canary said would give it “a much more substantial presence in the NetApp ecosystem.”

Stearsmere said Diversus was very excited to join Canary.

“Diversus Group’s core competencies, strategic vendor focus and our enterprise and government verticals very much align with Canary.

“The combined internal skills, capabilities and the longevity of our key partnerships such as NetApp, sets a solid foundation to bring a rich set of tools and capabilities to support customers on their journey to cloud.”