Canberra-based Delv launches MATE digital workforce automation platform

Canberra managed services provider Delv has launched a platform to help customers implement automation solutions faster.

Called “Managed Automated Task Environment” or MATE, the platform is available for either cloud or on-premises and is designed to be scalable, adaptive and flexible to meet any business automation needs.

“Our customers will love MATE because we take care of all the stress involved in standing up an automated environment,” Delv automation and data practice lead Josephine Calabria said.

“We have taken care of infrastructure set up, support, security, allowing a high ability to scale and reducing time to deploy from weeks to a few hours”

Calabria added that MATE allows organisations to have their own platform for automation, claiming it was a market first since the competing automation platforms only have specific use cases.

“MATE will fill a gap in the market that will be huge for next year”, Calabria said.

The platform also includes full local end-to-end support where Delv manages, maintains and backs up a customer’s MATE instance.

Delv chief executive Masseh Haidary said, “We are very excited to launch our MATE platform just as organisations grapple with budget restrictions and pressure to reduce the cost to serve.“

Looking ahead, Delv will continue developing enhancements for the MATE platform, releasing micro products throughout 2021 as part of its development roadmap.