Canberra-based Delv launches MATE digital workforce automation platform

By on
Canberra-based Delv launches MATE digital workforce automation platform

Canberra managed services provider Delv has launched a platform to help customers implement automation solutions faster.

Called “Managed Automated Task Environment” or MATE, the platform is available for either cloud or on-premises and is designed to be scalable, adaptive and flexible to meet any business automation needs.

“Our customers will love MATE because we take care of all the stress involved in standing up an automated environment,” Delv automation and data practice lead Josephine Calabria said.

“We have taken care of infrastructure set up, support, security, allowing a high ability to scale and reducing time to deploy from weeks to a few hours”

Calabria added that MATE allows organisations to have their own platform for automation, claiming it was a market first since the competing automation platforms only have specific use cases.

“MATE will fill a gap in the market that will be huge for next year”, Calabria said.

The platform also includes full local end-to-end support where Delv manages, maintains and backs up a customer’s MATE instance.

Delv chief executive Masseh Haidary said, “We are very excited to launch our MATE platform just as organisations grapple with budget restrictions and pressure to reduce the cost to serve.“

Looking ahead, Delv will continue developing enhancements for the MATE platform, releasing micro products throughout 2021 as part of its development roadmap.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
automation delv managed services software

Partner Content

Razer&#160;unveils&#160;hyper-focused&#160;productivity laptop &#8211; Razer Book 13
Razer unveils hyper-focused productivity laptop – Razer Book 13
TrickBot still crawls despite law enforcement kneecapping operation
TrickBot still crawls despite law enforcement kneecapping operation
What you need to know about integrating voice for MS Teams?
What you need to know about integrating voice for MS Teams?
Black Friday: Get SharpSpring Marketing Automation for 83% off
Black Friday: Get SharpSpring Marketing Automation for 83% off

Sponsored Whitepapers

What's driving MSP revenues?
What's driving MSP revenues?
How to plan your business&#8217;s rebound
How to plan your business’s rebound
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
Cloud application revenue made easy
Cloud application revenue made easy

Most Read Articles

Exetel says NBN outage caused by cut fibre cable

Exetel says NBN outage caused by cut fibre cable
NBN Co quietly releases instant quotes for FTTP upgrade

NBN Co quietly releases instant quotes for FTTP upgrade
NBN speeds reach 'record highs' in October: ACCC

NBN speeds reach 'record highs' in October: ACCC
Sales or Marketing: What's the difference and what's most important?

Sales or Marketing: What's the difference and what's most important?
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?