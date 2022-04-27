Canberra IBM partner Chartertech acquires Infocube

Canberra-based IBM partner Chartertech has acquired Sydney-based management accounting firm and fellow IBM reseller Infocube for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition aimed to expand the financial and technology advisory and consulting firm’s operational footprint in New South Wales, as well as its capabilities in IBM TM1, also known as Planning Analytics.

Infocube specialises in TM1, particularly business analytics, business intelligence, and performance management. Some of its clients include defence giant Thales, Scott’s Refrigerated Logistics, Port Authority of NSW.

The company also has its own IBM Planning Analytics education platform, ExploringTM1, and an online community and fee-based consulting, training and membership platform, TM1 Explorers.

“We are excited to join the Chartertech family and broaden our TM1 and Cognos capability for current and future clients,” Infocube founder and managing director John Vaughan said.

“We will continue servicing our clients as part of Chartertech, and running the ExploringTM1 and TM1 Explorers platforms, and in addition we will collaborate with Chartertech on larger projects. We’re looking forward to working with other Planning Analytics specialists to innovate and extend our TM1 service offering, and work with complementary Chartertech products and service lines.”

Chartertech co-founding director George Skillin said, “We are excited to have reached an agreement with Infocube that expands Chartertech’s NSW operational footprint and our TM1 capability, and enables the Infocube team deeper capacity and capability for projects through our platform.”

“Over 20 years, John Vaughan and the Infocube team have cemented themselves as IBM TM1 specialists here in Australia and globally. This acquisition is a fantastic opportunity for us to combine to deliver better finance capability for our clients, especially in the Defence and National Security sector. We look forward to integrating John and his team into the Chartertech TM1 DevOps team.”

Chartertech co-founding director Michael McRoberts said he was looking forward to growing the company’s NSW presence with a new Sydney office.

“We’ll be growing our Sydney team in addition to Infocube so Chartertech has a larger presence in NSW that can service clients across state government and the private sector.”

“Whilst our immediate focus will be on our TM1 business, including IBM Cloud Pak for Data applications, we also look forward to expanding our TechnologyOne services in the region. This is an exciting highlight in Chartertech’s growth journey.”