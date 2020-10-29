Canberra ISV ArchTIS acquires Microsoft partner Nucleus Cyber

Canberra-based security software developer ArchTIS has acquired frequent collaborator Nucleus Cyber for $9.75 million.

Headquartered in the US with a development office in Melbourne, Nucleus Cyber is a Microsoft, Dropbox and Nutanix partner that offers secure information protection solutions for government, enterprise and SMB customers.

The acquisition creates a US presence for ArchTIS and the company said it is a key step in its strategy of becoming a global player.

Nucleus Cyber chief executive Kurt Mueffelmann said, “We are excited to be joining archTIS. Nucleus Cyber and archTIS teams share a long relationship and common technology approach of using Attribute Based Access Control (ABAC) in securing sensitive information.”

“The combination of archTIS and Nucleus Cyber technologies and talent ensures we are at the forefront of providing market leading information security solutions.”

Mueffelmann will also join ArchTIS’s leadership team as chief operating officer, with other key Nuclear Cyber senior executives also assuming roles within ArchTIS.

The two companies have been close collaborators through a number of partnering agreements, including a reseller agreement signed in July 2020.

ArchTIS chief executive Daniel Lai said the acquisition is transformative for ArchTIS.

“The acquisition of Nucleus Cyber expands our offering into the Microsoft business product suite and opens up new global sales and distribution channels and provides significant new revenue streams to the business,” he said.

“This forms a critical component of our global strategy of being the world’s premier provider of policy enforced access control platforms for securing and sharing digital information.

“We have known and worked with the Nucleus Cyber team for an extended period, and we look forward to welcoming them to the archTIS business and continuing to facilitate secure collaboration and information protection for our clients.”