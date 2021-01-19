Canberra ISV Nucleus Cyber scores subscription renewal with Defence

Canberra and US-based ISV Nucleus Cyber has been awarded a contract renewal with the Australian Department of Defence for its NC Protect solution.

Nucleus Cyber is a developer of security solutions for collaboration tools like Office 365, Dropbox, Nutanix Files and Windows file shares. The company was acquired by ASX-listed cybersecurity firm ArchTIS in December 2020.

The annual contract value for the subscription renewal is $148,866, adding to ArchTIS’s overall recurring annual subscription revenue from Defence, which is now at $950,000.

ArchTIS said the renewal is the company’s second win with Defence within the financial year, following a contract win in September for $4.2 million.

“I am delighted that the Australian Department of Defence has renewed its subscription of NC Protect to safeguard sensitive information,” ArchTIS chief operating officer and former Nucleus Cyber CEO Kurt Mueffelmann said.

“It’s great to provide immediate validation of our products and shared sales team capabilities so soon after the acquisition.

"Defence is a joint customer of Nucleus Cyber and archTIS. archTIS and Nucleus Cyber attributed based access control (ABAC) technology platforms and shared customer base validate this modern approach to protecting highly sensitive data across the world’s most classified networks. We look forward to the continued expansion of the Defence relationship.”

ArchTIS managing director Daniel Lai said, “This renewal demonstrates the strategic value of the Nucleus Cyber acquisition. It provides our customers with a range of policy enforcement products to secure and share their information assets. The merger now means archTIS can provide award-winning products to secure our clients Microsoft business applications.”

“The Defence renewal validates the quality and uniqueness of NC Protect. This renewal and our recent Kojensi sales strongly position archTIS as a key provider of information security products to the Australian Department of Defence. This is an exciting time for archTIS as it continues to successfully execute our strategy to become the global leader of policy enforcement in the protection and sharing of sensitive and classified information.”