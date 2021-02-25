Canberra IT consulting firm Chartertech acquires TechOne partner Screen Consulting

Canberra-based IT consulting firm Chartertech has acquired TechnologyOne partner Screen Consulting for an undisclosed sum.

Screen, like Chartertech, specialises in TechnologyOne enterprise software services to Federal Government clients. The acquisition aimed to create one of Canberra’s leading TechOne partners.

The acquisition bolsters Chartertech’s internal capability to deliver to a larger client base and larger integration activities. The company also builds out its federal, state, local council and education sector offerings.

“Chartertech aims to be Australia’s largest independent, vertically integrated government accounting and finance systems partner,” Chartertech director and TechOne business lead Michael McRoberts said.

“The acquisition of Screen Consulting helps Chartertech strengthen its TechnologyOne service offering, allowing us to better serve clients in the Federal Government.”

As part of the deal, five Screen staff members will also join Chartertech to make it a 50-person firm, making the company one of the largest specialist partners to Federal Government, according to Chartertech director George Skillin.

“We are excited about continuing our journey towards 200 accounting and ERP professionals by the end of 2023,” he said.

The larger team also brings opportunities to cross-skill and fulfill some clients’ preference to source skills from individual firms with stable teams rather than multiple individual contractors.

Chartertech also landed a few new customers following the deal, including the Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources; Australian Maritime Safety Authority; National Capital Authority; Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation; and Indigenous Business Australia.