Canberra IT security firms ArchTIS, Willyama join Raytheon industry engagement program

Canberra-based IT security firms ArchTIS and Willyama have been invited to participate in global defence contractor Raytheon Australia’s Capability Plus program.

Capability Plus is Rayheon’s industry engagement program, which aims to help small businesses win defence work in Australia and overseas.

The companies join eight other small-to-medium sized defence services companies from across Australia.

In a Department of Defence announcement, Minister for Defence Industry Melissa Price welcomed the Raytheon initiative.

“Raytheon’s Capability Plus program will support local businesses to improve their competitiveness to win defence work here and overseas,” Price said.

“It will support their long-term sustainability and our goal of building supply chain resilience and self-reliance.”

ASX-listed ArchTIS designs and develops secure information sharing and collaboration software, working primarily with Australian government agencies.

In a statement, ArchTIS chief executive Daniel Lai said, “We are honored to be an inaugural partner in the Raytheon Capability Plus program to deliver sovereign capability for defence.

“ArchTIS' participation underscores how integral secure information sharing is to the Defense Industry. Our innovative data-centric, policy-based approach allows for secure compartmentalised access, collaboration and sharing of sensitive and classified information between Defence and industry that supports it."

Willyama is a fully Aboriginal-owned and Supply Nation Certified IT and professional services company, with offerings in enterprise technology, cybersecurity, criminal history checking and hardware and software services. Some of its vendor partners include Microsoft, Intel, DellEMC and Cisco.